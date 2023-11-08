Amit Shah had a narrow escape after his vehicle came in contact with a power cable in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah narrowly escaped after his vehicle, a 'rath', (specially designed vehicle), came in contact with an electrical wire. The incident happened on Tuesday when the Union home minister was campaigning in Nagaur of Rajasthan for the upcoming Assembly election 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident happened as Amit Shah's convoy traveled from Bidiyad village to Parbatsar to address an election rally. When Amit Shah's vehicle was passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' touched the power line.

As the power line came in contact with the rath, it led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire. The other vehicles behind Amit Shah's 'rath' were immediately stopped after the incident and the electricity was cut off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Shah was later shifted to another vehicle which moved to Parbatsar where he addressed an election rally ahead of the polling in the state.

Amit Shah delivered speeches at three rallies in Kuchaman, Makrana, and Nagaur, extending support to the party's candidates for the upcoming November 25 assembly elections {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an inquiry will be conducted on the incident. In Jaipur, Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters at a press conference that an inquiry into the incident will be ordered.

Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and counting will of votes will be done on December 3.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

