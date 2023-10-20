Assembly Elections 2023: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) members have arrived at party national president JP Nadda's residence on Friday. Media reports on Thursday had said that Central Election Committee meeting would be held today to discuss strategy for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

The attendees for the meeting include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leaders BL Santhosh, Vasundhara Raje, Pralhad Joshi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, Satish Poonia, CP Joshi, Arun Singh, Kuldeep Bishnoi Rajendra Rathore, co-election in-charge Nitin Patel, co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar.

As the political landscape in all three states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana continues to evolve, the BJP aims to discuss crucial matters that will shape its course of action in the near future.

Given the significance of these three states in national politics, this meeting holds paramount importance for the BJP, aiming to consolidate its position and expand its influence in the region.

The BJP meeting comes even as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in the state and is today holding the second stage of the 'Vijayabheri Yatra' in Bhupalpall.

Earlier on Wednesday at a rally in Mulugu the Congress leader alleged that the BRS and BJP were working together.

"In Telangana, there is a fight between BRS and Congress in the elections. We have sidelined and defeated the BJP. But remember that the BJP wants BRS to win in Telangana. They are working together. And the AIMIM is also involved in this coalition," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Mulugu.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

