Amit Shah, other BJP leaders hold high-stakes meeting to discuss strategy for Rajasthan, MP, Telangana polls: Report
Assembly Elections 2023: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) members have arrived at party national president JP Nadda's residence on Friday. Media reports on Thursday had said that Central Election Committee meeting would be held today to discuss strategy for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.