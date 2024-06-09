Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for record third straight term at the mega ceremony held in the presence of large gathering of national and international dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9. As many as 30 cabinet ministers in the Modi 3.0 are also taking oath along with the Prime Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As things stand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept the most of the top ministries with it while 11 leaders from the NDA allies are expected to take oath today. The oath of office and secrecy of the PM and ministers was administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

Modi 3.0 has repeated most of the senior ministers in the Modi 2.0. Those who have been made ministers again include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, to name a few.

Shah was the Union Home Minister in the previous PM Modi government, while Rajnath Singh was the Union Minister of Defence. Sitharaman was Union Finance Ministers, Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs and Gadkari the Minister for Road Transport & Highways in second PM Modi government. Pradhan was Minister of Education in the previous government.

Among other ministers repeated this time include former Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Bhupender Yadav, the former Minister of Environment has also been retained in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

The gala event was attended by national and international celebrities. The dignitaries included Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' to name a few.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finished with over 290 seats while the opposition INDIA alliance bagged over 230 seats. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held in seven phases from April 19 until June 1. The results were announced on June 4

Among those who attended the mega swearing-in were top actors including Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. The guests also included family members of industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

