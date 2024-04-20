Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party used the “full majority" to build Ram Janmabhoomi, and abolish Article 370 among others.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Mahasammelan in Rajasthan's Kota, Shah also slammed the Congress and called it an "anti-development party", who will lift the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) if elected to power.

Here are top 10 quotes from Amit Shah's Kota rally:

"You gave us full majority in 2014 and 2019, we used the majority to abolish 370, build the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, implement CAA and give 33% reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies."

"If you had voted for Congress in 2019, Kota would have become the house of PFI. You voted for PM Modi and he ended PFI and put them behind bars."

“Congress is an anti-development party. For five years there was Gehlot-government but they did not let the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project move ahead for five years."

“After the Bhajanlal Sharma government came to power, within three months we signed the agreement for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project."

"The first phase of elections was held yesterday...All 12 seats of Rajasthan are in favour of PM Narendra Modi. Rajasthan is going to make a hat-trick by electing PM Narendra Modi for the third time."

"Congress party stalled the issue of Ram Mandir. After you elected PM Modi as the Prime Minister for the second time, within five years- court verdict came, 'Bhumi Pujan' was done and 'Pran Pratishtha' was also done..."

"When we talk about crossing 400, Congress gets stomach ache. They are spreading lies that if BJP gets 400 seats then they will end the reservation."

"Modi ji gave ₹ 20 thousand crore to 87 lakh farmers in Rajasthan as Kisan Samman Nidhi. Made 3 lakh lakhpati didi."

"Tap water was supplied to the homes of 51 lakh poor people. 2 crore people were given the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme."

"Work was done to build toilets in the houses of 86 lakh poor people. Congress is an anti-development party."

