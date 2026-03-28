Amit Shah sharpens BJP's campaign for West Bengal Assembly polls, slams Mamata Banerjee govt for ‘appeasement politics’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday intensified the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on 23 April and 29 April.

Speaking in Kolkata, Shah launched a strong attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming that over its 15 years in power, state had turned into the country’s main gateway for “infiltration, appeasement politics”, and border-related security concerns.

The BJP leader accused the state government of hindering initiatives aimed at improving border management.

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“Majority community in Bengal facing injustice because of appeasement politics,” he said, adding, “West Bengal is the only state from where infiltrators are entering the country and creating disturbances.”

Shah said that the Bengal election was significant not just for the state but for the entire country, adding that national security was, in a way, connected to its outcome.

Shah releases ‘charge-sheet’ against TMC He released a “charge sheet” against the TMC government, portraying the contest as not just a state election but one tied to national security.

"In today's press conference, we have come with a chargesheet against the 15 years of rule by the TMC government. This chargesheet is filed against the Mamata Banerjee government on behalf of the people of Bengal, which the BJP is voicing. In a way, the people of Bengal have to decide in the coming elections whether to choose fear or to choose trust," he mentioned, according to ANI.

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He further argued that infiltration routes through Assam had been “shut” after the BJP assumed power there, leaving West Bengal as the only active route, as per PTI.

Shah also alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had failed to provide land for border fencing despite multiple requests from the Centre, claiming the refusal was "politically motivated".

Also Read | EC publishes second supplementary voter list in poll-bound West Bengal

He claimed, "The TMC government has not provided land for border fencing as they want to create a vote-bank of infiltrators.”

Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee had consistently relied on what he described as “victim card” politics, claiming that she often portrayed herself as helpless before institutions like the Election Commission while attacking them, and adding that people in Bengal now clearly understood this approach.

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SIR in Bengal He also noted that Bengal was the only state where judicial officers had been deployed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a practice he said was not followed elsewhere in the country. Shah further stated that the BJP aimed not only to remove alleged infiltrators from the voter list but also to expel them from the country.

“SIR is happening across the entire country, yet nowhere else did judicial officers have to be deployed--only in Bengal. What is the reason for this?... Mamata Banerjee should answer this to the people of Bengal... She is levelling allegations against SIR; however, today I wish to ask the people of Bengal: should those infiltrators who have been kept here be allowed to decide the future of Bengal?...” he said.

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He mentioned, “ I want to make it clear on behalf of the BJP that we are resolved to identify and expel every single infiltrator from the country, not merely from the voter lists but from across the entire nation, and this is my party's agenda.”

The counting of votes for both phases will take place on May 4.

"On May 6, the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal, and within 45 days, the land required for fencing the border will be provided by the Bengal BJP government to the Government of India, and we will stop infiltration," he further said.

(With inputs from agencies)