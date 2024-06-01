Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Polls: Amit Shah takes jibe at Congress for debunking exit poll debates: ‘Denial mode’
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has attacked the Congress party for not participating in the exit polls debate. The Congress has said that it will happily take part in debates from June 4 onwards.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a jibe at Congress over the party's decision not to participate in exit poll debates, saying the grand old party has been in a “denial mode" after realising the reality of Lok Sabha election results.