Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a jibe at Congress over the party's decision not to participate in exit poll debates, saying the grand old party has been in a “denial mode" after realising the reality of Lok Sabha election results.

"The Congress ran the campaign through the polls that it is going to get a majority. But it has now realised the reality and knows that it faces a rout in the exit polls to be broadcast after the elections tomorrow," the senior BJP leader said as quoted by PTI.

“The Congress does not have the face to take questions from the media so it is debunking the entire exit poll exercise claiming that it has no meaning. They should not be in denial but instead introspect. They cast aspersions on the Supreme Court and the Election Commission when judicial judgments and poll results do not favour it," Shah added.

Citing an example of his own party, Shah said the BJP has also lost many elections but never boycotted the media or exit polls. He exuded confidence that the exit polls will prove the ruling alliance is getting “400-paar".

‘Unequivocal confirmation'

Seconding Amit Shah's notion, BJP national president JP Nada also said the Congress' decision to skip exit poll debates amounts to an "unequivocal confirmation" that the opposition party has conceded the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“It is not surprising, since the Congress usually opts out when it doesn’t expect results to go in its favour, but has no compunction showing up, if it thinks it has even an outside chance. Their hypocrisy is not lost on anyone. Let no one in Phase 7 waste their vote on them," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Instead of focusing on winning the election, Congress repeatedly approached the Supreme Court, making outrageous demands, in order to mutilate our well established electoral process. The Congress has no complaints about either the EVMs or the electoral process, when it wins. Himachal and Telangana are recent examples. But whines endlessly when it expects a rout."

The Bharatiya Janata Party's swipe came after the Congress announced its decision not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debate on news channels, asserting it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRPs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!