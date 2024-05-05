'Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisi...': Kangana Ranaut at election rally

At a 2024 Lok Sabha election rally, Kangana Ranaut declares that she has received immense love and respect in Bollywood, following Amitabh Bachchan. She is BJP's candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Next to Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut claimed that she has received the most love and respect in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut is Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing a 2024 Lok Sabha election rally, Kangana, in a viral video, was seen saying, "Itna pyaar, itna samman... agar Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisi ko industry mai milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai."

Also read: ‘Bhagwa hi lehrayega’: Kangana Ranaut confident of BJP's victory in Lok Sabha Elections It can be loosely translated to: “If anyone has received this much love and respect in the industry (Bollywood), after Amitabh Bachchan, it is me."

On Saturday, Kangana attacked the Congress, saying former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's father Motilal Nehru was the "Ambani" of his time but no one knew from where his wealth came from.

"Motilal Nehru, the father of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was Ambani of his time but no one knows from where his wealth and property came from. He was close to the British, and from where he got the wealth is still a secret," she said while addressing a gathering at Himachal Pradesh's Sarkaghat.

The Bollywood actor also said that "nobody knows how Jawaharlal Nehru became the prime minister as voting was in favour of (former deputy prime minister) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel". Since then, this "'deemak' (termite) of dynastic rule has infected the country", she said.

Reacting to her remarks, the Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging that she has used "derogatory and insulting" remarks against senior leaders of the party and tried to compare "freedom fighter Motilal Nehru with one of the top businessmen of the country". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its complaint to the EC, the Congress has said, "Kangana Ranaut, speaking at a public meeting at Sarkaghat in Mandi, has used derogatory and insulting remarks against senior leaders of the Congress party and crossed all lines by making comparisons of freedom fighters with businessmen."

