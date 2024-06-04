Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu seats in J&K

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu seats in J&K. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.