Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: PM Modi hails 'exceptional mandate to NDA', congratulates BJP allies TDP, Jana Sena chief
Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: The TDP and its allies are set sweep the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and oust Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). The TDP will emerge as the single largest party with 134 seats. The Janasena Party is slated to win 21 seats and the BJP eight seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024. He said in a post on X, "Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA [National Democratic Alliance]". In Andhra Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena were part of the NDA.