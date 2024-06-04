Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: The TDP and its allies are set sweep the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and oust Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). The TDP will emerge as the single largest party with 134 seats. The Janasena Party is slated to win 21 seats and the BJP eight seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024. He said in a post on X, "Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA [National Democratic Alliance]". In Andhra Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena were part of the NDA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said, "I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Pawan Kalyan Garu and the Karyakartas of the TDP, JanaSena Party and Andhra BJP for this emphatic victory."

The TDP and its allies are set sweep the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and oust Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). The TDP will emerge as the single largest party with 134 seats, as per the Election Commission's data. The Janasena Party is slated to win 21 seats and the BJP eight seats.

A political party needs to win 88 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated with his family after his party registered a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. According to ANI, both PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Chandrababu Naidu and congratulated him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, TDP leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said, "It's a landslide victory for Telugu people and our party. The people have given one-sided victory to us...We have committed to the NDA, a pre-poll alliance is there and that will continue."

The TDP also put up a good show in the Lok Sabha polls, leading in 16 of the total 25 seats in the state, with allies BJP and Janasena Party ahead in three and two constituencies respectively.

Naidu's electoral triumph came months after his arrest in an alleged corruption case. In the outgoing House, TDP has 23 members. In 2014, Naidu emerged as the first chief minister of the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh and served it until 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

