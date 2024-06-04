Andhra Pradesh elections 2024 results: Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stormed back to power in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh as it swept the 2024 polls and is currently leading/won 132 seats in a 175-member Assembly. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is all set to return as the Chief Minister of the Andhra Pradesh and his swearing in ceremony is scheduled on June 9.

This is a major setback for the YSR Congress party and sitting Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who are restricted to 18 seats in the Assembly. It is a significant drop in their tally, as in 2019 Assembly Elections, the YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh with strong majority of 151 MLAs.

