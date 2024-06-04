Andhra Pradesh elections 2024 results: TDP's Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as next CM on June 9
Andhra Pradesh elections 2024 results: This is a major setback for the YSR Congress party and sitting Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who are restricted to 18 seats in the 175-member Assembly
Andhra Pradesh elections 2024 results: Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stormed back to power in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh as it swept the 2024 polls and is currently leading/won 132 seats in a 175-member Assembly. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is all set to return as the Chief Minister of the Andhra Pradesh and his swearing in ceremony is scheduled on June 9.