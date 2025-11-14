Anta by-poll result 2025 LIVE: Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya in lead with 614 votes

Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district is witnessing a close contest between the Congress and Naresh Meena, an independent candidate.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for the seat. The BJP has fielded Morpal Suman, while the Congress has fielded former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. Independent candidate Naresh Meena has made it a triangular fight.

The counting is being conducted at the seminar hall of Government PG College in Baran, where 14 tables have been set up. The counting will be held in 20 rounds, according to officials.

The postal ballots were being counted first, followed by votes cast through the electronic voting machines.

The result is expected by Friday afternoon.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.21 per cent during the polling held on November 11.

Catch live updates of Anta bypoll here: Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya was leading with a margin of 614 votes after two rounds of counting.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena was trailing, while the BJP candidate, Morpal Saman, was in the third position.