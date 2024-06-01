AP exit polls 2024: Will Jagan Mohan Reddy retain power, or will BJP-TDP-JanaSena alliance defeat YSRCP?
AP exit polls 2024: Political strategist Prashant Kishor earlier predicted a “massive defeat” for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP. This time, the TDP contested the assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and JanSena.
All eyes are set on exit poll prediction for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024, which will be released after 6:30 pm on Saturday, June 1. The voting for the 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 13. The official results for the elections will be declared by the Election Commission on June 4.