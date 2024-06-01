All eyes are set on exit poll prediction for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024, which will be released after 6:30 pm on Saturday, June 1. The voting for the 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 13. The official results for the elections will be declared by the Election Commission on June 4.

What are exit polls? Exit polls are opinion polls which are released after the voting for an election ends. Several pollsters release exit poll predictions to guess who may win when the final results are declared. It gauges the mood of the people and try to understand their political preferences.

Follow Exit Poll 2024 Live Updates here

Pollsters believe that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently facing an uphill task of retaining power in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy's main rival in the 2024 assembly polls is the alliance of former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena. Meanwhile, Congress in Andhra Pradesh is led by CM Jagan Reddy’s younger sister YS Sharmila.

The ruling YSR Congress Party is largely banking on welfare measures that its government has extended to the masses in Andhra Pradesh , while the TDP-BJP-JanaSena alliance banks on the consolidation of anti-establishment votes.

What pollsters predicted for Jagan Reddy in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls?

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: An India Today pre-poll survey in February this year showed that Chandrababu Naidu's TDP is expected to win 17 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the Reddy's YSRCP may win eight Lok Sabha seats. The survey was conducted between December 15, 2023 and January 28, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh assembly polls 2024: Political strategist Prashant Kishor predicted a "massive defeat" for Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP in the 2024 assembly polls.

Reddy is currently the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He had won 151 seats of the total 175 seats in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly polls. The BJP had won zero seats, while the TDP had bagged 23 seats. Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan-led JanaSena Party had won just one seats in the 2019 assembly polls.

In an interview with RTV Andhra Pradesh, Kishor said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy got a historic mandate in 2019. I have been saying that for the last few months, Jagan is headed for a massive defeat as he will be reduced to just 51 seats."

Kishor also cited reasons which could probably lead to Jagan Mohan Reddy's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said, "He must have made a series of blunders [as he's now standing on the verge of facing a defeat after a historic win in 2019 polls]."

"He has started thinking of himself as the provider of the Andhra people. In a democracy, people elect their leaders; they don't elect their kings or providers...Jagan Reddy believes that the people need nothing but cash transfers...," Kishor said.

Lok Sabha, Assembly results on June 4

While exit or opinion poll predictions will be released on Saturday, the official results for the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2024 will be declared on June 4. The exit polls are just predictions and cannot be construed as the official election results.

