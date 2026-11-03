AP Municipal Election Results: TDP leads in early trends as counting continues across 92 urban local bodies

Counting of votes in Andhra Pradesh's 92 urban local bodies began on Tuesday, in a crucial electoral test for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), ANI reported.

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The counting process covers 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

TDP took an early lead in the Visakhapatnam civic polls as counting is underway in 113 halls at Andhra University's North and South campuses.

According to the latest trends, TDP has secured 53 votes in the mayoral contest so far, with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at second place with 29 votes. Congress received two votes, and other candidates received 31.

Ward-wise trends Naidu-led TDP is ahead in eight wards while Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP is ahead in five. TDP's alliance partners in the state, Jana Sena and BJP, are leading in two and one wards, respectively. An independent candidate is leading in one ward.

Arrangements have been made to complete counting in two rounds, with ward members' results to be announced immediately after each ward's counting is completed. The mayoral election results will be announced after counting is complete in all wards.

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Special arrangements Nearly 5,000 personnel have been assigned to the counting duty, which began at 8 am. The postal ballots were counted first. The strong room was opened in the presence of candidates and election agents at 6 am.

A three-tier police security has been deployed outside the counting centres. The counting process is being monitored by M Abhishikth Kishore, District Collector and Election Officer, Shankhabrata Bagchi, Commissioner of Police and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg.

Polling for the civic elections took place on 1 November, between 7 am and 5 pm, with repolling held on 2 November wherever necessary. The elections covered 13 municipal corporations, including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa and Tirupati, as well as 79 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

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YSRCP alleges discrepancy in Pulivendula YSRCP, meanwhile, has alleged a discrepancy in the polling figures for Pulivendula. The party questioned how 681 votes were recorded under the 'others' category when the official voter list reportedly had only 14 voters in that category.

Jagan Reddy also staged a sit-in protest outside the Returning Officer's office in Pulivendula after submitting a representation alleging irregularities during the polling process.

The elections have been termed a major test for both the ruling NDA and YSRCP. The NDA comprehensively defeated YSRCP in the 2024 assembly elections.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.