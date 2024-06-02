While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain power in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is also heading for a victory in Sikkim.

10 candidates of the the saffron party, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, have already won the election in Arunachal Pradesh.

Here are the key updates ARUNACHAL PRADESH Arunachal Pradesh assembly has 60 seats and the majority mark is 31. Candidates on 10 seats have been elected unopposed.

National People's Party (NPEP) is leading on six seats.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading on four seats.

People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) is ahead in three seats.

One independent candidate is among those leading.

Kalaktang, Koloriang, Likabali, Nacho, Lumla, Basar, Along (West), Along (East) are among the seats BJP is leading. SIKKIM The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is all set to form the government in the state.

As per election commission, the SKM has won one seat and leading on 29 others.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is leading in both Rhenock and Soreng Chakung seats.

Ex-Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling is trailing in Namcheybung seat. Bhaichung Bhutia, the former India Football captain and SDF candidate is trailing from Barfung seat. Bhutia's rival Riksal Dorjee Bhutia is leading by over 4,346 votes.

SKM candidate Pintso Namgyal Lepcha has won the seat from Djongu (30) constituency by the margin of 5,000 votes. "I thank all the voters who supported me and made me win with a huge margin. I also thank my party president who gave me the ticket," said Pintso.

Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Tenzing Norbu Lamtha is leading from Shyari (30) constituency. 2019 election tally Arunachal Pradesh:BJP: 41Janata Dal (United): 7 National People's Party (NPP): 5Congress: 4 Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA): 1Independents: 2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sikkim:SKM: 17 seatsSDF: 15 seats.

In Arunachal, the counting process is being managed by over 2,000 officials. An estimated 82.71 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the assembly polls.

In Sikkim, an estimated 80 per cent of the 4.64 lakh voters exercised their franchise on April 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

