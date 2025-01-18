Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged on January 18 that the Delhi Police prevented the screening of a documentary exposing the ‘secrets’ and ‘conspiracies’ behind the arrest of leaders of his party on graft charges.

The Delhi police, however, said said that no permission was taken for the screening event despite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force in Delhi in view of the assembly elections on February 5.

But Kejriwal questioned why was permission needed for a private screening of a documentary. The former CM said that the documentary titled ‘Unbreakable’ was to be shown to the media at the private event, and it was not any political programme.

"No votes were going to be sought at the event neither anything was to be said against any party," Kejriwal said at the press conference.

The Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, 2025. The results will be declared on February 8.

The AAP convenor shared a picture of venue of the screening at the Pyarelal Bhawan at ITO, showing a heavy police presence. He also charged the police did not allow the screening at the behest of the BJP.

"The BJP is completely scared of the documentary because it uncovers the secrets and conspiracies behind the arrest of AAP leaders in the past two years. It exposes the illegal and unconstitutional activities of the BJP," Kejriwal alleged in a post on X.

Top BJP leaders were arrested Prominent AAP leaders including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain were arrested by central agencies in corruption cases, including the alleged 'Delhi Liquor Scam' during 2023-24. All these leaders have been released on bail by Supreme Court.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that political parties have to apply for prior permission through a single window system at the office of the District Election Officer (DEO) for holding any event during the MCC period.

"This is a standard process during the elections. For the screening event, no such permission was taken and hence it would have been a violation of MCC guidelines," the officer said, according to the PTI report.

In the upcoming election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led byArvind Kejriwal, is pitted against theBharatiya Janata Partyand the Congress party in the elections. The AAP won two last elections – 2015 and 2020 – comfortably and is seeking a third straight term to power in the February 5 Delhi Election 2025.