Arvind Kejriwal questions Amit Shah’s handling of law and order in Delhi – ‘rape capital of the world…’

Arvind Kejriwal criticises Amit Shah's handling of Delhi's law and order, claiming the city is plagued by rising crime and fear, particularly for women. With elections approaching, Kejriwal's statements highlight a growing concern over safety in the capital.

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 01:52 PM IST
New Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Saurabh Bharadwaj during a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_28_2024_000083A)
New Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Saurabh Bharadwaj during a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_28_2024_000083A)(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the national capital. The former chief minister alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has failed to protect women of Delhi.

“The law and order situation in Delhi is getting worse. Crimes have been increasing in Delhi for the last 1-1.5 years. Traders are getting extortion calls, and cases of murders and molestation are rising...After many years, gang wars are being seen in Delhi...Today, people say Delhi is the most unsafe capital in the world,” Kejriwal said during a press conference.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, among other AAP leaders.

"I want to ask Amit Shah, what's happening in Delhi? Would he agree that he is unable to manage Delhi? Who should people of Delhi go for security? Do women feel safe in Delhi?" asked Kejriwal.

Also Read | ‘Another revdi…’: AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign ahead of Delhi polls

Kejriwal said that the atmosphere in Delhi is one of fear and insecurity. "Women feel unsafe stepping out after 7 pm, and parents are increasingly worried about their daughters going to college," he said.

Rape Capital of the World

He also expressed frustration at the lack of action from the central government, particularly in addressing crimes and providing a sense of safety to residents. He shared a map showing incidents of crime around the vicinity of Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in the national capital.

Today, people say Delhi is the most unsafe capital in the world.

“They (BJP) launched a slogan called ‘Beti-bachao-beti-padhao’ (Teach girls to protect girls). The responsibility of ‘Beti Padhao’ was with us and we did it. But the responsibility of ‘Beti Bachao’ was with Home Minister Amit Shah, but he failed miserably,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi Assembly election is a ‘dharamyudh’ for AAP

Delhi police (law and order) come under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry. Kejriwal's remarks come in the run-up to Delhi Assembly elections scheduled in February. The AAP has won two past assembly elections in Delhi with a comfortable majority.

“Some call Delhi rape capital of the world, some call it the gangster capital. This is not good,” Kejriwal said. 

Key Takeaways
  • Kejriwal’s statements reflect growing public concern regarding safety in Delhi.
  • The upcoming elections may influence political leaders to address law and order issues more aggressively.
  • Increased crime rates and incidents of violence, particularly against women, highlight systemic issues in governance.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsArvind Kejriwal questions Amit Shah’s handling of law and order in Delhi – ‘rape capital of the world…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    567.80
    02:09 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    44 (8.4%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.65
    02:09 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.22%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,182.85
    02:09 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -16.9 (-1.41%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,452.05
    02:09 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    53.7 (2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    239.10
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    9.1 (3.96%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    874.00
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    25.65 (3.02%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,912.90
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    56.5 (1.16%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,459.05
    01:57 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.12%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,072.00
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -400.8 (-6.19%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,116.00
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -71.9 (-6.05%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,425.05
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -80.45 (-5.34%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    648.60
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.15 (-4.72%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    299.40
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.58%)

    Adani Power share price

    566.65
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    42.85 (8.18%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.84
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.28 (6.79%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.