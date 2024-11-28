Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Arvind Kejriwal questions Amit Shah's handling of law and order in Delhi – ‘rape capital of the world…’

Arvind Kejriwal questions Amit Shah's handling of law and order in Delhi – ‘rape capital of the world…’

Livemint

Arvind Kejriwal criticises Amit Shah's handling of Delhi's law and order, claiming the city is plagued by rising crime and fear, particularly for women. With elections approaching, Kejriwal's statements highlight a growing concern over safety in the capital.

New Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Saurabh Bharadwaj during a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_28_2024_000083A)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the national capital. The former chief minister alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has failed to protect women of Delhi.

“The law and order situation in Delhi is getting worse. Crimes have been increasing in Delhi for the last 1-1.5 years. Traders are getting extortion calls, and cases of murders and molestation are rising...After many years, gang wars are being seen in Delhi...Today, people say Delhi is the most unsafe capital in the world," Kejriwal said during a press conference.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, among other AAP leaders.

"I want to ask Amit Shah, what's happening in Delhi? Would he agree that he is unable to manage Delhi? Who should people of Delhi go for security? Do women feel safe in Delhi?" asked Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that the atmosphere in Delhi is one of fear and insecurity. "Women feel unsafe stepping out after 7 pm, and parents are increasingly worried about their daughters going to college," he said.

Rape Capital of the World

He also expressed frustration at the lack of action from the central government, particularly in addressing crimes and providing a sense of safety to residents. He shared a map showing incidents of crime around the vicinity of Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in the national capital.

“They (BJP) launched a slogan called ‘Beti-bachao-beti-padhao’ (Teach girls to protect girls). The responsibility of ‘Beti Padhao’ was with us and we did it. But the responsibility of ‘Beti Bachao’ was with Home Minister Amit Shah, but he failed miserably," Kejriwal said.

Delhi police (law and order) come under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry. Kejriwal's remarks come in the run-up to Delhi Assembly elections scheduled in February. The AAP has won two past assembly elections in Delhi with a comfortable majority.

“Some call Delhi rape capital of the world, some call it the gangster capital. This is not good," Kejriwal said.

