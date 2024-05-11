Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will replace the Uttar Pradesh chief minister if they win the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be next on PM Modi's target.

Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi "ended the politics of many leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Vasundhara Raje and Manoharlal Khattar...and next will be Yogi Adityanath".

“If they [BJP] win the elections this time, I can give it to you in writing that in the next two months, they will replace Yogi Adityanath," Arvind Kejriwal said. “This is what dictatorship is like," he said.

ARVIND More Information

Kejriwal also asked the BJP who is its Prime Minister candidate in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They ask the INDIA Alliance who would be the Prime Minister. I ask the BJP who would be its Prime Minister," the AAP leader said.

He even wondered if Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the next PM if the BJP wins. "In 2014, Modi himself made a rule that BJP leaders will retire after the age of 75. Modiji is turning 75 on 17 September next year. I want to ask Modiji, are you asking for votes for Amit Shah?" he asked.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!