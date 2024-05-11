Arvind Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be replaced if…
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi “ended the politics of many leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chauhan...and next will be Yogi Adityanath”.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will replace the Uttar Pradesh chief minister if they win the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be next on PM Modi's target.