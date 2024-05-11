Active Stocks
Arvind Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be replaced if…

Akriti Anand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi “ended the politics of many leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chauhan...and next will be Yogi Adityanath”.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on May 11, 2024. (AFP)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will replace the Uttar Pradesh chief minister if they win the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be next on PM Modi's target.

Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi "ended the politics of many leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Vasundhara Raje and Manoharlal Khattar...and next will be Yogi Adityanath".

“If they [BJP] win the elections this time, I can give it to you in writing that in the next two months, they will replace Yogi Adityanath," Arvind Kejriwal said. “This is what dictatorship is like," he said.

Kejriwal also asked the BJP who is its Prime Minister candidate in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They ask the INDIA Alliance who would be the Prime Minister. I ask the BJP who would be its Prime Minister," the AAP leader said.

He even wondered if Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the next PM if the BJP wins. "In 2014, Modi himself made a rule that BJP leaders will retire after the age of 75. Modiji is turning 75 on 17 September next year. I want to ask Modiji, are you asking for votes for Amit Shah?" he asked.

Published: 11 May 2024, 03:26 PM IST
