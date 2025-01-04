As the Delhi Election 2025 approaches, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal vows to waive off inflated water bills, capturing the attention of voters with a promise aimed at alleviating financial burdens.

Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on January 4 dangled another poll promise ahead of Delhi Election 2205, saying inflated water bills slapped on residents of the national capital will be waived off if AAP returns to power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'I want to make announcement. People who think they have got inflated water bills. Please wait. We will waive off inflated bills if AAP comes to power in Delhi," Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are likely to be held in February. The Election Commission of India is expected to announced poll dates in days to come. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP banking on flagship schemes The AAP government in Delhi is known for banking on its flagship schemes – direct subsidy mainly on electricity, water and bus rides for women – for tapping vote banks.

In the run-up to February polls, the national capital's ruling party led by Kejriwal has already announced five welfare schemes targeting women, Dalits and senior citizens before the water bill waiver announcement today. AAP has also promised 24×7 water supply in Delhi.

The new schemes include a unique Pujari Granthi Samman Rashi Scheme, which promises ₹18,000 a month salary for Hindu and Sikh priests. Other schemes include ₹2,100 pa month to women and free healthcare for senior citizens if, it AAP wins a third straight term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP seeks a third term The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi. The party won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the Delhi Assembly.

The AAP has released candidates for all 70 seats in Delhi. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has not yet released a candidate list. So far, the Congress has announced 48 candidates via three lists.