Despite the power that they exhibit, some top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) big guns like Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Manish Sisodia have lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surge in Delhi. While Arvind Kejriwal has been unseated in New Delhi seat, Manish Sisodia is trailing on the Jangpura Assembly constituency and the same fate lies for Satendar Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj, as per the early trends by the Election Commission (EC).

The voters in Delhi have delivered their mandate, rejecting the alleged scams of the AAP and granting another chance to the BJP, reaffirming their preference that they would rather have a clean government over a corruption-tainted leadership. over scams. According to the latest EC trends, BJP leads on 47 seats, AAP on 23, while Congress yet again struggles for relevance.

Arvind Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal is trailing from the New Delhi seat. The former Delhi chief minister is losing by 4,099 votes against BJP's Parvesh Verma. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit is trailing in Delhi election 2025 by 25,483 votes. Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor scam.

Manish Sisodia: Another AAP heavyweight Manish Sisodia and also an accused in the liquor scam, is trailing on the Jangpura seat by only 675 votes. There are still some chances for him. He is up against Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the BJP and Farhad Suri of the Congress.

He had earlier contested from the Patparganj seat. In 2025 Delhi election, he was moved to Jangpura and the Patparganj constituency was given to Avadh Ojha.

Satendar Jain: The only AAP leader who has spent most time in prison for his links to the liquor policy scam case, Satendar Jain is trailing in Sakur Basti Assembly constituency by 20,998 votes. He was the AAP candidate against Karnail Singh of the BJP and Satish Kumar Luthra from the Congress.

Saurabh Bharwdwaj: Saurabh Bharadwaj, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister, has lost the Greater Kailash seat against Shikha Roy of the BJP. Shikha Roy has won by 3,188 votes.