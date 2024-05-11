Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that on June 4, PM Modi's government will not come to power, but instead, the INDIA bloc government, of which the AAP will be a part, will be formed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) loss in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and said the party will be "wiped out in Punjab and Delhi".

While addressing the public during a roadshow in Delhi on Saturday, Kejriwal said that on June 4, PM Modi's government will not come to power, but instead, the INDIA bloc government, of which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be a part, will be formed.

He added that everyone is saying the BJP is not getting the majority, "their seats are decreasing in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh".

Kejriwal said during the Mehrauli roadshow, "It has been 20 hours since I came out of jail. I have talked to many people on the phone. Everyone is saying that BJP is not getting the majority, their seats are decreasing in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and UP. They will be wiped out in Punjab and Delhi."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present with Arvind Kejriwal during the roadshow. This was the first roadshow that Kejriwal participated in after being released from Tihar Jail on Friday.

While speaking on Saturday, Kejriwal also accused the BJP of trying to halt the AAP government's work, which he saw as a threat to democracy. He also urged the people to support him in his fight against BJP's "dictatorship".

"They (BJP) want to stop our work. This is not a good thing for the country, this is dictatorship. And the common people have to fight against this dictatorship. I am fighting against this dictatorship, but I need your support," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal accused the Modi government of arresting him because he built schools and hospitals for the people of Delhi.

"When they arrested me, I was wondering what my mistake was. My fault is that I have built good schools and hospitals for the people of Delhi. When I went to Tihar, they stopped my insulin for 15 days," the Delhi chief minister said.

Arvind Kejriwal's statement came a day after he received a big relief from the Supreme Court. The court granted him interim bail till June 1 in the excise policy case on Friday.

Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister.

The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi's seven parliamentary constituencies will be held in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

