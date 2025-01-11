Delhi Elections 2025: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reiterated Atishi's claim that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) would project Ramesh Bidhuri as their Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Delhi elections. “We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced (as BJP CM face) in the coming one or two days. I congratulate Ramesh Bidhuri on becoming the CM face of BJP,” Kejriwal said. The claim comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister AAP leader Atishi had cited ‘credible sources’ to claim that BJP would portray their Kalkaji candidate as the CM face for the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added, “Ramesh Bidhuri should tell what he did for the development of Delhi while being an MP. What is his vision for Delhi? ... After the official announcement of his name, there should be a debate between the CM candidates of BJP and AAP in front of the people of Delhi.”

There has been no confirmation from BJP on their CM face for Delhi Elections 2025, scheduled to be held on 5 February. AAP has projected Arvind Kejriwal as their CM face.

On Friday, chief minister Atishi said this was BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri’s “reward" for being the “most abusive” leader of his party.

Responding to her claims, the BJP said AAP, instead of speculating on its CM face, should explain how its party chief Arvind Kejriwal was still trying to be chief minister when the Supreme Court has imposed restrictions on him due to corruption cases against him.

Atishi is seeking re-election from the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi Assembly polls and is pitted against BJP's Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba.

AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, have dubbed the BJP as "Gali Galauj" (abusive) Party due to sustained attacks on them by BJP leaders, ahead of the assembly elections.

Delhi Elections 2025: Ramesh Bidhuri Controversies Ramesh Bidhuri was recently embroiled in controversy over his remarks against the Delhi CM. He said Atishi “changed her father" by changing her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh".

BJP's Kalkaji candidate also drew flak for his remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. He said he would make roads in his constituency ‘smooth’ like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks". Following an uproar, Ramesh Bidhuri has expressed regret and ‘took back his statements’.