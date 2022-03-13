Arvind Kejriwal to join Bhagwant Mann in AAP’s roadshow in Amritsar today

Arvind Kejriwal to join Bhagwant Mann in AAP’s roadshow in Amritsar today2 min read . 08:03 AM IST
- Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 16 at the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan
Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) which has swept the Punjab assembly elections will hold a roadshow in Amritsar today which will also be attended by party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. On Sunday, the two leaders will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Sri Ram Tirath Mandir.
The road show will also have Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann who is all set to take oath on 16 March. Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 16 at the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan.
“We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfill the promises we have made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people of the State," Bhagwant Mann said at Sangrur as reported by news agency ANI.
Mann said that historic decisions will be taken soon after the government is formed after the oath-taking ceremony.
He said, "People from across Punjab will come to the ceremony, and they will also pay tribute to Bhagat Singh. We will have a good cabinet, and historic decisions, never made before, will be taken by the new government. So, you will have to wait."
Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the oath-taking ceremony.
Mann and Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 over the party's victory in the Assembly polls.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.
It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including the outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh
