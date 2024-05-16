Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday that Delhi Chief Minister "Arvind Kejriwal is going to join the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] anytime after elections...". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SAD is a regional party contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Punjab. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1 in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Badal has claimed that the SAD will emerge as the strongest party in Punjab after the Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His statement came after SAD leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon joined the BJP in Chandigarh. A day earlier, Kahlon was expelled from the SAD over alleged anti-party activities.

Earlier this week, Sukhbir Singh Bada said Punjabis feel betrayed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leadership. "They have lost all hope on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

He said people have also realised that the AAP and the Congress are "two sides of the same coin" and that both parties are playing a "friendly match" between them as they are aligned with each other at the national level.

"People feel that the SAD alone can take all communities with it and ensure all-round development as well as peace and communal harmony," he said. "People are showing an emotional connect with the SAD and it will be reflected in the polls. Be ready for historic results in Punjab," Badal added.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being held in seven phases, starting April 19. The results will be announced on June 4. Based on the results, a prime minister of India will be chosen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

