Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal released on January 22 what the party calls ‘manifesto for the middle class’ahead of the Delhi assembly election. Kejriwal also shared seven-point demands from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government ahead of the Union Budget next month.

Kejriwal said that the middle class was a victim of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ‘tax terrorism’ and the most harassed in India.

“50 per cent of their salary goes into paying taxes. From groceries, milk, curd, to popcorn and even pooja samagri is being taxed heavily,” Kejriwal said, adding that India's youth, which could have helped the country's economy grow, have shifted abroad and are now making money for other countries.

“So what is the government doing with all this money? There are only 2 ways of spending the massive tax collections. 1) Either spend it on the public for their welfare and basic amenities or 2) Give heavy loans to your favourite industrialists and later waive them off,” Kejriwal, Indian Revenue Officer-turned-politician, said.

The Delhi Election 2025 are scheduled for February 5, and results will be declared on February 8. The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020.

“We use tax money for education, protecting the middle class from inflation. We reduced power tariffs and water bills, and we improved infrastructure in government hospitals,” Arvind Kejriwal said, listing the initiatives the AAP government took in the past two terms to benefit the middle class.

AAP’s 7 Demands from Modi Govt Kejriwal put out seven demands for the Narendra Modi-led Union government ahead of the Budget 2025 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 – four days ahead of the Delhi assembly election. The demands are:

1. Increase the education budget from 2 per cent to 10 per cent.

2. Fee cap on private schools. Subsidy and scholarships should be given for higher education.

3. Increase health budget to 10 per cent and remove tax from health insurance

4. The income tax exemption limit should be increased from ₹ 7 lakhs to ₹ 10 lakhs.

5. GST on essential commodities should be abolished.

50% of their salary goes in paying taxes.

6. Strong retirement plans should be made for senior citizens, and they should be given free treatment across the country.