Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday.

Sunita Kejriwal will be campaigning for AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha poll candidate Kuldeep Kumar. In an interview with PTI, the wife of the AAP supremo said that the people of Delhi are ready to give a befitting reply to the "dictatorship that the BJP has shown" and the arrest of Kejriwal.

Sunita Kejriwal will be spearheading the AAP's Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other states, and her canvassing for the party will begin with the roadshow in support of Kumar in East Delhi.

Delhi CM is currently lodged at the Tihar jail. he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Sunita Kejriwal is slowly emerging out of the shadows to assume a bigger role to give a fillip to the AAP's campaigning which has been affected by the chief minister's arrest in a money laundering case in March.

Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended till May 7.

The AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in Delhi, has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats.

The Congress has fielded its candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

Since the chief minister's arrest on March 21, Sunita Kejriwal has been acting as a channel of communication between her husband and the AAP and its MLAs.

She has so far held three digital media briefings mainly focused on communicating the chief minister's messages to the people and Delhi cabinet ministers.

AAP Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi: New Delhi: Somnath Bharti

South Delhi: Sahi Ram

West Delhi: Mahabal Mishra

East Delhi: Kuldeep Kumar From the remaining three Lok Sabha seats, Congress will be contesting in the national capital. Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat and Udit Raj from North West Delhi.

The party also named JP Agarwal as its candidate for the Chandni Chowk seat. Kumar will be contesting against the BJP's two-time MP from the North East Delhi constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All seven Lok Sabha (Parliament) seats in Delhi are set to be contested on May 25. In 2019, General Election, the BJP secured victory in all seven seats.

