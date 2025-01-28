Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Tuesday, January 28, wrote to Chief Minister Atishi over the allegations that Haryana was “intentionally" draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it was trying to kill people by mixing "poison" in the river. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the letter, the LG termed the “poison in Yamuna" remarks by AAP and Arvind Kejriwal as “misleading" and said such allegations are a threat to national security and peace.

LG also urged CM Atishi to advise his leader (Arvind Kejriwal) to not make "misleading, dangerous and baseless" comments in the interest of public welfare.

LG Saxena said, “I hope that as an educated, enlightened and sensitive woman and the Chief Minister of Delhi, you will rise above petty interests and will not say such misleading, dangerous and baseless things in the interest of public welfare and peace and will also advise your leader not to do so."

“AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's charges of poisoning Yamuna water, attempt at genocide in Delhi highly objectionable. Misleading charges of poisoning of water and genocide amount to instigating people, endangering national security," Delhi LG said in the letter to CM Atishi.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate claims of alleged poisoning of Yamuna river water being supplied by Haryana to Delhi. The poll body has sought a response and a proof from the AAP national convenor by 8 pm tomorrow, January 29.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also accused Arvind Kejriwal of falsely alleging that the Haryana government mixed poison in the Yamuna and dared the AAP supremo to make public the DJB report that he cited to level the charge.

Addressing a public meeting in the Kalkaji seat ahead of the Delhi elections 2025, Amit Shah also dared Kejriwal to tell the people of Delhi the name of the poison that he claimed was mixed in the Yamuna.