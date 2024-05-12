All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "going back to his original agenda of...creating suspicion about the Muslims" and forgetting India's key achievements like G20 and Chandrayaan 3.

In an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted PM Modi and said, "...he has gone back to his original agenda of spewing venom, of creating divisions, creating suspicion about Muslims and calling them ghuspathis [infiltrators]..."

"Now, he has gone back. He has forgotten G20, Chandrayaan 3, 5-trillion economy, permanent seat at the security council, Vishwa Guru, Viksit Bharat – all have gone into the dustbin...they have come back to the agenda which they started and will continue in future," Owaisi said.

Watch Owaisi's full interview here:

The AIMIM chief said this when asked about PM Modi's remark during an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. In his speech, PM Modi had alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children". He was allegedly referring to the Muslim community.

‘They hate Muslims’

Speaking out his opinion about PM Modi's "originality", Asaduddin Owaisi said he was "not at all surprised" with PM Modi attacking Muslims in his election speeches.

"I am not at all surprised because that's his original DNA. That's his original language. That's his main original, which is that they hate Muslims," Owaisi said.

"That is the real Hindutva ideology...," the AIMIM chief said as he went on to attack the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Hindutva ideology".

He added, "The prime minister has been consistently saying since 2002, which brought him and made him the prime minister of this great nation twice."

Owaisi attacks 'so-called secular' INDIA bloc

Owaisi said wherever minorities are there, "they feel that the BJP has completely invisibalised them." He said the "other so-called INDI alliance are reluctant to give tickets to Muslims.

"In the present form of democracy, If Muslims are not being made candidates to contest elections, then, ofcourse, their representation in Parliament will come down. Will that be representation of full diversity of this country. I don't think so," Owaisi said.

Owaisi's statement came ahead of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voting for the fourth phase will take place on May 13. The Lok Sabha Elections are taking place in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4.

