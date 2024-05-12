Asaduddin Owaisi says PM Modi 'creating suspicion about Muslims': 'G20, Chandrayaan 3.... all gone into dustbin'
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘originality’ and said he was ‘not at all surprised’ with him ‘attacking Muslims’ in his election speeches.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "going back to his original agenda of...creating suspicion about the Muslims" and forgetting India's key achievements like G20 and Chandrayaan 3.