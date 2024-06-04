Assaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election results 2024 began today i.e. on June 4. The Hyderabad constituency voted in the fourth phase of polling i.e. on May 13.
Who is contesting from this seat? Sitting Member of Parliament (MP) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Madhavi Latha from the seat. The saffron party has for the first time fielded a women candidate from the Hyderabad seat. Speaking of other candidates, the Congress fielded Mohammad Waliullah Sameer while the BRS fielded Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.
The seat has been an AIMIM stronghold for last four decades. Owaisi has won the seat for four straight terms since 2004. Before him, Owaisi’s father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented Hyderabad seat in the Lok Sabha for six straight terms since 1984.
What happened in 2019 Lok Sabha elections? In 2019, Owaisi won the seat by a margin of over 2.80 lakh votes which is about about 64 per cent of the total votes.
Will Assaduddin Owaisi secure his fifth term from Hyderabad? Catch all LIVE updates on Hyderabad Election Results 2024 here
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha is contesting from the seat. This is for the first time that a women candidate is fielded from the Hyderabad seat. From Congress, Mohammad Waliullah Sameer while the BRS has fielded Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.
The Owaisi family has represented the seat for about four decades. Prior to Asaduddin, who won the seat for the first time in 2004, Hyderabad was represented in the Lok Sabha by his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi from 1984. Apart from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, all assembly seats of Hyderabad, except Goshamahal, are held by the AIMIM.
1. In 2019, in an interview with the Indian Express, he had said that he bowled for his University cricket team till his graduation at Niam College. He also represented the South Zone inter-university U-25s in the Vizzy Trophy in 1994. During the interview, he mentioned, “Once we were playing for Osmania University against Bangalore University, who had Venkatesh Prasad in their ranks. This makes me feel good recalling as a medium pacer, so I’m telling you — I ended up getting six wickets and that earned me selection in the South Zone university team."
2. He is a barrister by profession and studied at Lincoln's Inn of London.
3. Owaisi had also argued for the abolition of the Haj subsidy, stating that the saved amount should instead be used to promote education among Muslims, which would help them secure better jobs and alleviate their educational and economic backwardness.
4. Owaisi had also called the Triple Talaq Bill unconstitutional and had said that the bill would be a great injustice against Muslim women.
5. In 2016, Owaisi was praised for his speech condemning the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), referring to them as "dogs of hell (Jahannam ke kutte)." He emphasised that ISIS posed a threat not only to Muslims but to all of humanity. He had made these remarks during a protest meeting organised by Muslim organisations.
Hyderabad Election Results 2024 LIVE: Telangana had recorded 66.3 per cent per cent voter turnout for the Lok Sabha polls and the main contest is between the ruling Congress, the BRS and the BJP. In the 2019 polls, the BRS won nine seats, while the BJP won four and Congress had bagged three and AIMIM one.
Necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes polled in the election to the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, with about 10,000 personnel geared up to take part in the exercise on Tuesday, officials said. The counting of votes will begin from 8 am on Tuesday at 34 centres. The counting of postal ballots and votes cast in EVMs would start at 8 am in all constituencies. Postal ballots would be counted in separate halls. A three-layer security cordon has been put in place and 12 companies of central forces have been deployed for strongroom security. The counting of votes polled in the bypoll held for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency would also begin at 8 am on June 4.
Owaisi’s BJP rival Madhavi Lata has accused the AIMIM chief of duplicating names on voters’ list. Reports state that there were around 6 lakh bogus voters on the polling lists, that comprises 30% of the total.
Asaduddin Owaisi has chosen not to join the opposition INDIA alliance, despite his Maharashtra president wanting to. The INDIA alliance has not reacted to AIMIM's approach. This makes it difficult for Owaisi to face the BJP-led NDA alliance alone.
In Lok Sabha elections 2019, Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen was able to garner only two seats.