Hyderabad, Telangana Election Results 2024: The initial numbers are out, and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is currently leading as per early trends, data from India Today show.

Vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election results commenced at 8 am. The Hyderabad constituency participated in the fourth phase of polling on May 13.

From the Hyderabad constituency, sitting Member of Parliament (MP) and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha. For the first time, the saffron party nominated a female candidate for the Hyderabad seat. Other candidates contesting this constituency include Mohammad Waliullah Sameer from Congress and Gaddam Srinivas Yadav from the BRS.

Owaisi and Hyderabad connection

The seat has been an AIMIM stronghold for the last four decades. Owaisi has won the seat for four straight terms since 2004. Before him, Owaisi’s father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, represented the Hyderabad seat in the Lok Sabha for six consecutive terms since 1984.

What happened in 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Owaisi won the seat by a margin of over 2.80 lakh votes, or about 64 percent of the total votes.

Challenges for AIMIM chief

Owaisi’s BJP rival Madhavi Lata has accused the AIMIM chief of duplicating names on voters’ lists. According to reports, approximately 600,000 false voters were found on the polling lists, making up 30% of the total.

Owaisi chose not to join the opposition INDIA bloc, despite his Maharashtra president wanting to. This decision has made it difficult for Owaisi to face the BJP-led NDA alliance alone. The INDIA bloc did not react to AIMIM's approach.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi's AIMIM party got only two seats.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!