Assam BTC Election Results LIVE: BPF takes strong lead, BJP and allies lag behind

All eyes are on the Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election as the votes are being counted on Friday. The votes for the BTC election were polled on September 22, and the counting process began at 8 a.m. on Friday, with postal ballots taken up first.

Counting is being held at eight centres in five districts and three co-district headquarters of Bodoland Territorial Region, officials told news agency PTI. The 40-member council has jurisdiction over the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur.

Key contestants Among the prominent candidates in fray are incumbent BTC chief Pramod Boro, contesting from the two constituencies of Dotma and Goibari, and former council chief Hagrama Mohilary, contesting from Debargaon and Chirangduar.

Track Assam BTC Election Results LIVE Updates here:

3:42 pm: UPPL leads in Mushalpur, BJP ahead in Koklabari

In the Mushalpur constituency, the UPPL is leading and has secured nearly 7,000 votes. On the other hand, the BJP has is leading on the Koklabari constituency. TheBJP has secured more than 5,400 votes in the Koklabari constituency.

3:00 pm: 'BPF stays on top with 19 seats at noon; BJP and UPPL at 9 each'

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are reportedly dominating the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, leading with 19 seats.

According to local media The Sentinel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) are tied at nine seats each, while Congress has yet to make a breakthrough. Independent candidates and smaller groups have together secured 1 seat.

What happened in last elections? Alliance partners United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) have headed the outgoing council. This is the second council poll after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27, 2020.