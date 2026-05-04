Assam election result 2026 LIVE: BJP crosses 2/3rd mark – NDA crosses majority as Himanta Biswa Sarma heads for 3rd term

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a decisive victory in Assam, firmly on course to retain power for a third term. Early Election Commission (EC) trends show the alliance comfortably crossing the majority mark, 64, in the 126-member Assembly, placing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on track for a third consecutive term.

According to ECI data at around 12.00 am, the BJP is currently leading in 80 seats compared to the Congress's 23. The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are ahead in 10 seats each.

Assembly elections for the 126-member House are being held for the first time after the redrawing of constituencies in 2023.

Congress still hopeful Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said the party believes that there will be “many changes” in the trends. “We have fought this election with full commitment, and we believe that the current trends will eventually translate into a different final outcome,” he said.

Gaurav Gogoi flags slow counting in Titabor Gaurav Gogoi flagged the slow pace of vote counting in the Titabor Assembly constituency.

“We are seeing that the counting in the Titabor Assembly constituency is going very slowly. We have just told this inside why the counting is slow in Titabor Assembly...” he told ANI.

“There will be ups and downs in each round; this is natural. We should wait until the final results are out,” he added.

‘Congress will win only areas dominated by Bangladeshis’ “Congress will win only areas dominated by Bangladeshis, NDA to form government with nearly 90 seats,” said Dergaon BJP candidate Mridul Dutta.

Key ministers leading Most of the ministers in the outgoing BJP-led Assam government are in the lead, as per trends shared by the Election Commission.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora is leading from Bokakhat constituency by more than 3,000 votes over his nearest Raijor Dal candidate.

Bora has secured 4,682 votes against Raijor Dal's Hari Prasad Saikia, who has bagged 1,440 votes, at the end of the first round of counting out of the total 16 rounds.

Among other ministers in the outgoing government, in the lead is Chandra Mohan Patowary from the Tihu seat by 5,468 votes. Patowary is the incumbent MLA from the Dharmapur constituency, which was abolished during the delimitation process.

Another minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass of the BJP is in the lead in Bhowanipur-Sorbhog constituency by 658 votes after the fourth round of counting.

Finance minister Ajanta Neog is leading by more than 11,000 votes from her Golaghat constituency. Her nearest rival is the Congress' Bitupan Saikia.

In Jagiroad constituency, Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika (BJP) is leading by nearly 16,000 votes over Congress' Bubul Das at the end of the fifth round of counting, out of the total 24 rounds.

His Cabinet colleague Ashok Singhal (BJP) is in the lead in Dhekiajuli seat by a margin of 3,230 votes against the Congress candidate, Batash Orang, at the end of the first round of counting.

Minister Ranoj Pegu (BJP) is also leading in Dhemaji constituency by more than 15,000 votes over Congress' Sailen Sonowal after six rounds of counting.

Cabinet Minister Nandita Garolosa, who switched to Congress after being denied the BJP ticket from Haflong, is trailing, as per EC data.

Akhil Gogoi trailing Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi is trailing his BJP rival Kushal Dowari in Assam's Sibsagar assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission.

Gogoi, who was earlier leading, has polled 6,944 votes, while his rival received 8,478 votes at the end of the second round of counting, the EC said.

Earlier in the morning, he said he would win “by a large margin”. "There is no doubt about it.” “All the candidates contesting against me will receive fewer votes than what I will get,” he told PTI.