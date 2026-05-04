Assam election result 2026 LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi — Who will rule Dispur?

Assam election result 2026 LIVE: After a high-octane single-phase election, the fate of 126 constituencies in Assam will be decided today during the counting of votes.

All eyes are on the counting centres as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA seeks a historic third term, while the Gaurav Gogoi-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM) aims to flip the script.

This is the first election following Assam's delimitation exercise, making the voter dynamics in seats like Jorhat, Jalukbari, and Sivasagar more unpredictable than ever.

Key candidates

The Congress has the highest of 99 contestants, followed by the BJP (90), AIUDF (30), NDA allies AGP (26) and BPF (11).

Opposition alliance's Raijor Dal is contesting in 13, AJP in 10, CPI(M) in 3 and APHLC in 2. Outside the two coalitions, the AAP is contesting in 18 seats, UPPL in 18, TMC 22, JMM 16, and there are 258 independents.

Prominent candidates in the Assam Assembly Election include:

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress state president

Biswajit Daimary, Assembly Speaker

Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition

Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF chief

Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal president

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief

Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP's Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF's Charan Boro, are also in the fray.

What matters most for Assam voters?

A Vote Vibe survey released on 10 March found "unemployment" to be the top issue among voters in Assam. This was followed by issues of "food and rehabilitation", alcoholism and drugs, corruption and the investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

Besides these, top BJP leaders have been raising the issue of "demographic changes" and infiltration in Assam. Meanwhile, the Congress has been talking about corruption in Assam and has also promised: “justice for Zubeen Garg in 100 days”.

Exit polls

In Assam, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is expected to secure 102 seats, while the Congress may end up with 23, according to Today's Chanakya. The halfway mark in Assam is 64 seats in the 126-member house.