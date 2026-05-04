Assam election result 2026 LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi — Who will rule Dispur?

Assam election result 2026 LIVE: After a high-octane single-phase election, the fate of 126 constituencies in Assam will be decided today during the counting of votes.
All eyes are on the counting centres as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA seeks a historic third term, while the Gaurav Gogoi-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM) aims to flip the script.
This is the first election following Assam's delimitation exercise, making the voter dynamics in seats like Jorhat, Jalukbari, and Sivasagar more unpredictable than ever.
The Congress has the highest of 99 contestants, followed by the BJP (90), AIUDF (30), NDA allies AGP (26) and BPF (11).
Opposition alliance's Raijor Dal is contesting in 13, AJP in 10, CPI(M) in 3 and APHLC in 2. Outside the two coalitions, the AAP is contesting in 18 seats, UPPL in 18, TMC 22, JMM 16, and there are 258 independents.
Prominent candidates in the Assam Assembly Election include:
Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP's Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF's Charan Boro, are also in the fray.
A Vote Vibe survey released on 10 March found "unemployment" to be the top issue among voters in Assam. This was followed by issues of "food and rehabilitation", alcoholism and drugs, corruption and the investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.
Besides these, top BJP leaders have been raising the issue of "demographic changes" and infiltration in Assam. Meanwhile, the Congress has been talking about corruption in Assam and has also promised: “justice for Zubeen Garg in 100 days”.
In Assam, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is expected to secure 102 seats, while the Congress may end up with 23, according to Today's Chanakya. The halfway mark in Assam is 64 seats in the 126-member house.
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system.
In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.
The BJP-led NDA is hoping for a hat-trick in Assam. EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts.
The Election Commission of India posted a series of pictures on X and said Assam is “All Set for Counting Day”
“Assam stands fully prepared, with coordinated arrangements ensuring a seamless, transparent, and efficient counting process at every centre.”
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the BJP will not form a government in any of the 5 states — West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Assam — awaiting result.
“We are fully confident that in none of these five states will a BJP government be formed...” Pratapgarhi told ANI. “Their (BJP's) government is not being formed, no matter how many claims they make.”
In Assam, the ruling BJP-led alliance is expected to secure 102 seats, while the Congress may end up with 23, according to Today's Chanakya.
64 seats are needed for any party to win the Assam Assembly Election