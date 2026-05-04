Whether the majority of the exit poll predictions regarding the landslide victory of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government come true or not will be known later on Monday. However, the newly-formed government, irrespective of the party, will be inheriting an economy full of contradictions—of high economic growth and low income. The following indicators will try to paint a picture of the current state of Assam's economy, which the next government will inherit.
Assam election results: what the new govt will face as it tries to bootstrap its economy
SummaryAssam's economy has grown by an average of 7.8% in the last five years, but high public debt, low per capita income, poor HDI, and weak job creation mean the growth isn't reaching ordinary people
Whether the majority of the exit poll predictions regarding the landslide victory of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government come true or not will be known later on Monday. However, the newly-formed government, irrespective of the party, will be inheriting an economy full of contradictions—of high economic growth and low income. The following indicators will try to paint a picture of the current state of Assam's economy, which the next government will inherit.
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