Assam election results: what the new govt will face as it tries to bootstrap its economy

Agriculture in crutches: Assam is known as an agrarian state with more than 85% people of the state, as per the 2011 census, engaged in agriculture. However, the Agriculture and Allied Sector has shown a moderate rate of growth, averaging around 3.2% per annum over the past decade (2013-14 to 2022-23), thus contributing less than 25% to the state’s GSDP. Hussain said, “A large section of people in Assam use agriculture only for sustenance and do not indulge in commercial farming. Also, Assam has a completely unregulated market, thus offering limited scope for farmers to sell their produce. Assam can have a thriving scenario for poultry and piggery, but due to a lack of planning and the absence of a feed industry, the sector is limping.”