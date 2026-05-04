Assam election results: what the new govt will face as it tries to bootstrap its economy

Whether the majority of the exit poll predictions regarding the landslide victory of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government come true or not will be known later on Monday. However, the newly-formed government, irrespective of the party, will be inheriting an economy full of contradictions—of high economic growth and low income. The following indicators will try to paint a picture of the current state of Assam's economy, which the next government will inherit.
Whether the majority of the exit poll predictions regarding the landslide victory of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government come true or not will be known later on Monday. However, the newly-formed government, irrespective of the party, will be inheriting an economy full of contradictions—of high economic growth and low income. The following indicators will try to paint a picture of the current state of Assam's economy, which the next government will inherit.
High economic growth: Assam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies of the country, growing by 7.8% per year on average in the last five years in real terms. Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Assam was ₹6.4 trillion in 2024-25, ranking it 16th among Indian states.
High economic growth: Assam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies of the country, growing by 7.8% per year on average in the last five years in real terms. Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Assam was ₹6.4 trillion in 2024-25, ranking it 16th among Indian states.
However, the question remains whether that economic growth is actually benefitting people. “Assam is starting from a low base, so even a slight increase shows a high economic growth, which is called the base effect. This partly explains the high economic growth.
However, it has to be seen how the state is faring in the Human Development Index (HDI). If the growth is equitable, the state will show a good HDI. In this regard, Assam's HDI is not at all impressive. So even if Assam is showing high economic growth, whether that is percolating to the bottom of the pyramid, remains the question,” economist Debarshi Das told Mint. Assam's HDI in 2023-24 is 0.65, lower than the national average of 0.68.
Low per capita income: Among the four states and one Union Territory, which went to the polls this April, Assam had the lowest per capita income (PCI) in 2024-25, which is ₹1.77 lakh, much lower than Tamil Nadu ( ₹4.04 lakh), Kerala ( ₹3.46 lakh), Puducherry ( ₹3.06 lakh), and West Bengal ( ₹1.82 lakh). The low PCI of Assam signifies a lower standard of living among the majority of the population, also indicated by the low HDI.
High public debt and fiscal deficit: Projected at ₹2.06 trillion at the end of this financial year, Assam's outstanding liabilities might give sleepless nights to the new government. In fact, the public debt has jumped from 21.2% of GSDP in 2019-20 to a projected 27.9% in 2025-26. Assam's fiscal deficit (FD), meanwhile, was 5.6% of its GSDP for 2024-25, which is on the higher side. However, refusing to come to any definite conclusion from these data, Das says, “So we have to see how debt ratio and FD perform in the long run.”
Low employment generation, high migration: The unemployment rate (UR) of Assam in 2025-26 was 4%, which is not significantly high. However, the state also sees high migration to other states in search of employment opportunities. Das says, “Many in Assam are perhaps not getting the jobs they seek and are forced to take up low-paying casual work like selling vegetables on the roadside or construction work. They are not very happy with these jobs. We are also seeing high outmigration from Assam, which is a result of this dissatisfaction with the jobs available in the state.”
Low employment generation and a dismal state of the rural economy are leading to outmigration, argues independent researcher Bonojit Hussain. “I have met Assamese youth in the interior of Palakkad in Kerala,” he said.
Agriculture in crutches: Assam is known as an agrarian state with more than 85% people of the state, as per the 2011 census, engaged in agriculture. However, the Agriculture and Allied Sector has shown a moderate rate of growth, averaging around 3.2% per annum over the past decade (2013-14 to 2022-23), thus contributing less than 25% to the state’s GSDP. Hussain said, “A large section of people in Assam use agriculture only for sustenance and do not indulge in commercial farming. Also, Assam has a completely unregulated market, thus offering limited scope for farmers to sell their produce. Assam can have a thriving scenario for poultry and piggery, but due to a lack of planning and the absence of a feed industry, the sector is limping.”
Announced investments galore: There has been a massive spike in announced investment projects, jumping from roughly ₹32,500 crore in 2023-24 to over ₹1.23 trillion in 2024-25, data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows. In fact, last year chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced projects worth ₹1.78 trillion in Advantage Assam 2.0. Among these, the biggest is the ₹27,000 crore semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, which is already under construction. Sarma has also laid the foundation stone for three more projects—Medanta Super Speciality Hospital, Cocoon Mother and Child care Hospital, and the five-star Lemon Tree Hotel, all based in Guwahati.
However, there is some doubt whether all these announced investment projects will be completed, as many of these projects are violating environmental and other norms. For instance, a ₹11,000 crore cement plant to be set up on an area of almost 1,000 acres is currently stalled by the Gauhati High Court as it was displacing tribals in the Dima Hasao area, which is a 6th Schedule district. There is also a strong protest against the 55 MW hydropower project in Ukiam for wetland degradation and a threat to the endangered Gangetic river dolphins.