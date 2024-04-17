Assam Chief Minister mocks Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, refers to them as 'Amul babies', encourages public to visit Kaziranga National Park instead of their campaign events.

As Congress held a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Jorhat on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as ‘Amul babies’ while claiming that the people of the state would rather watch animals at Kaziranga National Park than attend election campaign events held by the Gandhi siblings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Assam CM said that Gandhi siblings are fit for an advertisement campaign, and not election campaign.

While interacting with reporters, Sarma said, “Why would the people of Assam go to see the Gandhi family's 'Amul babies'? They would rather go to Kaziranga and look at the tigers and rhinos. Time spent there will be more useful." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: ‘June 4 - 400 par, came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024,’ says Modi in Assam, promises 5 yr ration "What's the benefit of seeing the Gandhi family? They look fit for the Amul campaign, so they are Amul babies. It's more beneficial to watch rhinos at Kaziranga than having a glimpse of Amul babies," Sarma reiterated.

Priyanka led a two-km long roadshow in support of Congress' Jorhat candidate Gaurav Gogoi earlier in the day. She promised a hike in daily wages of tea garden workers if the INDIA bloc wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sarma also attacked the sitting Congress MP from Kaliabor constituency saying that Assam doesn't need an active parliamentarian to shout “Rahul Gandhi zindabad". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We need a parliamentarian who can speak for Assam's problems. Gaurav is a spokesperson of the Gandhi family. He has not spoken a single word for the people of Assam," Sarma said.

Also read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh's ‘political ambition’ inflamed ethnic clashes, reveals Assam Rifles report The Assam CM also questioned Gogoi's intentions for speaking about Manipur in the Parliament, a lot more than for Assam.

“He (Gogoi) only speaks about Manipur in Parliament. Is he a son-in-law or grandchild of Manipur? Why does he speak about Manipur day and night?," Sarma questioned, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Assam remained backward for such statements," he asserted.

The Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases starting on April 19.

In this Lok Sabha election in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

