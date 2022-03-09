OPEN APP
Home / Elections / Assam municipal election results: BJP ahead in 548 wards, Congress in 61
Listen to this article

Assam Municipal Boards elections results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a massive lead over the Congress in initial trends. The ruling party is leading in 548 of 977 wards, while the Congress is ahead in just 61 and others in 125 wards, according to the State Election Commission. 

Assam had recorded a total voter turnout of 70% in the Municipal Board Election which was held on Sunday. 

Elections for 80 Municipal Boards comprising 977 wards across Assam had ended at 4 pm on Sunday. Out of 977 wards of 80 Municipal Boards, 57 wards had already been declared uncontested and the election was held for 920 wards.

In the civic polls, 2,532 candidates were in the fray. 

The ruling BJP had fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress 706 and BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 243 candidates.

Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup, said for the first time, EVMs were used instead of ballot papers in these elections.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout