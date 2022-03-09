Assam municipal election results: BJP ahead in 548 wards, Congress in 61

Assam municipal election results: BJP ahead in 548 wards, Congress in 611 min read . 12:39 PM IST
- Assam had recorded a total voter turnout of 70% in the Municipal Board Election which was held on Sunday
Assam Municipal Boards elections results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a massive lead over the Congress in initial trends. The ruling party is leading in 548 of 977 wards, while the Congress is ahead in just 61 and others in 125 wards, according to the State Election Commission.
Assam had recorded a total voter turnout of 70% in the Municipal Board Election which was held on Sunday.
Elections for 80 Municipal Boards comprising 977 wards across Assam had ended at 4 pm on Sunday. Out of 977 wards of 80 Municipal Boards, 57 wards had already been declared uncontested and the election was held for 920 wards.
In the civic polls, 2,532 candidates were in the fray.
The ruling BJP had fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress 706 and BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 243 candidates.
Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup, said for the first time, EVMs were used instead of ballot papers in these elections.
