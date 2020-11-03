'Make this festival of democracy successful by voting in large numbers': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to electors to vote in large numbers while following social distancing norms and wearing a mask. “Make this festival of democracy successful by voting in large numbers. During the exercise, apart from maintaining social distancing, also wear a mask," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज दूसरे चरण के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे भारी संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव को सफल बनाएं। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने के साथ ही मास्क जरूर पहनें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

Bihar assembly elections are the first major elections being held in India after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March.

Meanwhile, polling got underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly on today in the second phase of elections. The poll opened at 7 am but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise in the last hour.

The 94 constituencies are spread across 17 districts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Patna.

A total of 1,463 candidates -1316 male, 146 female and one transgender -are trying their luck. Besides Tejashwi, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four state ministers are also in the fray in this phase. Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is also contesting the poll in this phase. The RJD has fielded 56 candidates, LJP 52, BJP 46, JD(U) 43, RLSP 36 and the Congress 24.

The Election Commission said it has set up 18,823 polling stations where people can cast their votes in 41,362 booths.





