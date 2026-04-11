‘ ₹3,000 for women, safety guaranteed’: PM Modi lays out BJP’s Bengal game plan ahead of polls | Top quotes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized BJP's commitment to welfare and security in West Bengal, assuring refugee communities of constitutional protection and expediting citizenship under CAA.
Agencies
Published11 Apr 2026, 03:17 PM IST
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BJP's Modi Vows to Drive Out Infiltrators, Guarantees for Women and Youth in Bengal(Narendra Modi Photo Gallery)AI Quick Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sharpened the BJP's pitch on infiltration and welfare in poll-bound West Bengal.
Here are the top things PM Modi said:
Addressing a rally at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, Modi sought to reassure the Matua and Namasudra communities -- a politically influential refugee bloc concentrated in south Bengal -- that their future was protected not by the ruling Trinamool Congress but by the Constitution and the CAA.
"I have come to give a guarantee to the Matua, Namasudra and all refugee families of Bengal. You are not here by the grace of any TMC leader. You are here under the protection of the Constitution," Modi said.
"Modi enacted the CAA law so that Matua, Namasudra and all refugee families receive the guarantee of the Constitution (citizenship). As soon as a BJP government is formed here, the work of granting citizenship to refugee families under CAA will be expedited," he said.
"The BJP government will free Bengal from yet another major challenge. Whoever has infiltrated India will be driven out," Modi said adding, "I will tell every infiltrator to pack up their belongings. It is time to leave."
Congratulating the Bengal BJP for its manifesto released a day earlier, Modi said it contained the roadmap to implement the party's six guarantees. "The BJP has resolved to take Bengal to new heights of development. Modi's guarantee is to transform the fear of TMC's ruthless government into trust, and the entire blueprint for that change is in the BJP manifesto," he said.
Seeking to project confidence, Modi claimed the huge turnout at the rally showed that Bengal was ready for political change. "This scene is the trailer for the results of May 4. I am witnessing your fervour, your enthusiasm, your energy and your resolve. This is the proclamation of trust triumphing over fear. Bengal is ready for change," the PM added.
Seeking to match and outbid the TMC's welfare plank, Modi repeatedly referred to what he called the BJP's "three guarantees" for women, youth and government employees. For women, the BJP has promised a monthly allowance of ₹3,000.
"Bengal's sisters and daughters will be able to come and go anytime, anywhere. BJP government means complete assurance of women's safety," Modi said.
Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Murshidabad's Jangipur, BJP's election manifesto roadmap to end TMC's 'Mahajungleraj' in Bengal
“Goons of Left have joined TMC, which is emulating CPI(M)'s 'cut and commission' politic,” and further noted, “Those protecting corrupt, looting people will end up in jail after BJP comes to power in Bengal”
“Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Cong, Left, now its TMC's turn”
Demographic change happening very fast, TMC seeks to form govt for infiltrators but BJP won't let Bengalis become minority in state, he said adding that to end politics of appeasement in Bengal, ‘BJP will implement Uniform Civil Code’.