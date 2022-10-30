Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the ruling party on Sunday, a day after the BJP government in Gujarat announced the formation of a panel to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The Delhi Chief Minister, who has been extensively campaigning in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state in advance of the assembly elections, stated, "They have an ill intention". However, the dates of the elections for the state assembly have not yet been announced.

On the third day of his trip to Gujarat, where Assembly elections are scheduled for the end of the year, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gave a speech at a press conference in Bhavnagar.

“In Article 44 of the Constitution, it has been clearly stated that it’s the government’s responsibility to frame the Uniform Civil Code. So the government should frame the UCC. This should be done by taking views of all communities," Kejriwal said during a briefing.

“What has the BJP done? They made a panel before the Uttarakhand elections. After winning the polls there, the committee members simply went home. Now before the Gujarat polls, a panel has been formed, which will also head home once elections are over. Why don’t they do it in Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh?" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief further asked. “If they really intend to implement the UCC countrywide, why don’t they do it at the national level? Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha polls?"

Kejriwal has been promoting his AAP as the primary challenger to the BJP and raising the UCC issue.

The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls this week. The Gujarat government on Saturday said it has decided to form a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Union minister Parshottam Rupala had said the committee will be formed before the model code of conduct for elections comes into force. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi had said the decision was taken as per the provisions of Article 44 of Part 4 of the Constitution which expects the state government to apply common law for all citizens.

On the third day of his visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Kejriwal welcomed local Koli community leader and social worker Raju Solanki into the AAP, who joined the party along with his son Brijrajsinh Solanki.

Kejriwal claimed ever since the AAP has started working in Gujarat, people see a new ray of hope in his party. The Koli community comes under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category with numerically significant presence in different parts of Gujarat.

Kejriwal described Raju Solanki as a prominent social worker who had helped in the marriage of more than 1,000 orphaned women and worked in the areas of prohibition and education. The social worker said he was glad to be a part of the new politics of Kejriwal.

With inputs from agencies*