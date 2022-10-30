BJP has 'ill intention', says Kejriwal on Guj govt's move to set-up UCC panel2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 02:53 PM IST
Kejriwal questions Gujarat BJP govt's intention behind move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code
Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the ruling party on Sunday, a day after the BJP government in Gujarat announced the formation of a panel to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.