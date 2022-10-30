BJP has 'ill intention', says Kejriwal on Guj govt's move to set-up UCC panel

“What has the BJP done? They made a panel before the Uttarakhand elections. After winning the polls there, the committee members simply went home. Now before the Gujarat polls, a panel has been formed, which will also head home once elections are over. Why don’t they do it in Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh?" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief further asked. “If they really intend to implement the UCC countrywide, why don’t they do it at the national level? Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha polls?"