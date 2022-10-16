Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: BJP's CEC meeting to finalise candidates

As the Election Commission of India announced the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh on 12 November, parties are rushing to finalise their candidates before the nomination process that will start on 17 October. The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is also likely to meet soon to finalise its candidates for the elections.
The first list of the candidates of the BJP can also be expected within a few days, according to the party sources.
On Monday, a meeting of the party's core group in Himachal Pradesh will be called in the national capital which will be attended by the party's national president JP Nadda, party's general secretary BL Santosh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur.
The CEC of the party will give the final list of the candidates after consultations with the senior leadership of the party. The sources from the party also claimed that the tickets of many sitting ministers and MLAs can be canceled in this election.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP's campaign song for the assembly elections 'Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP Sarkar' in a rally in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. He addressed the influential Hati community of the area during the rally in Satuan of Sirmaur.
"Himachal Pradesh is going to set a new custom, 'ek baar BJP, baar baar BJP'. In Uttarakhand, Congressmen used to talk about the change of rule in alternative terms. But such customs were not followed and the BJP government was formed with a two-thirds majority," he said.
He also congratulated the Himachal's Hati community on receiving ST status, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the community's 55-year struggle for 'Tribal' status because he understands their anguish, and proudly stated, "Himachal is mine" because he (PM Modi) has an attachment with the people of this state.
The minister expressed confidence that the BJP government will return to the state with a two-third majority.
The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party in the state has also made the contest interesting with election experts claiming that they might make things easy for BJP. The AAP is moving fast in the state and is reaching people even in remote areas.
In the last assembly elections of 2017, BJP got an absolute majority by winning 44 seats in the 68-member house. The Congress party managed to win only 21 seats in that election.
