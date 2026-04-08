‘My sincere regret’: Mallikarjun Kharge reacts amid row over ‘illiterate’ people in Gujarat remark

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed regret on Wednesday over his controversial statement calling the people of Gujarat “illiterate”. In a post on X, Kharge said he has always had and will continue to have the “highest (of) respect” for the people of the state.

The Congress president said, "Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret.

“It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect.”

What did Kharge say that triggered the row? Mallikarjun Kharge sparked controversy during his assembly poll campaign in Kerala on Sunday, calling the people of Gujarat "illiterate" and claiming they were being "fooled" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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At the same time, Kharge said neither Modi nor Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could fool the people of Kerala, describing them as “very clever and educated”.

In a viral video from the poll rally, Khrage could be heard saying, “Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever and educated. Modiji, Vijayan, you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you cannot fool the people of Kerala.”

He made the remark while alleging that both PM Modi and Vijayan were following the same path, with no difference between them except the parties they lead, news agency PTI reported.

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BJP demands apology On Tuesday, the BJP demanded an apology from Kharge for his remarks, calling them “shameless, demeaning and utterly despicable”.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to clarify whether they agreed with Kharge's statement.

Protests in Delhi Members of the Gujarati community reportedly held a protest outside the Congress office in Delhi on Wednesday, alleging that the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, insulted them.

Protesters raised slogans such as "Apmaan ki rajneeti band karo" (stop the politics of insult) and "Gujarat jaag chuka hai" (Gujarat has woken up), and expressed anger over alleged “derogatory comments” against the community, PTI reported.

A participant, MP Mitesh Patel from Anand, said Gujaratis have gathered in Delhi following appeals from community groups.

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Citing contributions of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he asserted that Gujarat has played a key role in the country's history and development.

The protesters said demonstrations were being held across the country and warned that the agitation would continue until Kharge and other Congress leaders issued an apology.

There was no immediate response from Congress on the protest.