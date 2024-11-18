Assembly Elections: ₹1,000 Cr worth cash, liquor & drugs seized; 7 times higher than 2019 in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ongoing Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections and the bypolls have led to seizures of over 1,000 crore, seven times the amount from 2019. The elections are being held in phases, with results to be announced on November 23.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated18 Nov 2024, 07:19 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with supporters during his campaign for the State Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with supporters during his campaign for the State Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Assembly Election 2024: Enforcement agencies under the Election Commission of India (ECI) have seized cash, liquor, drugs, freebies and other inducements worth over 1,000 crore in the ongoing elections to the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assemblies and bypolls in other states.

Overall, 858 crores worth of seizures have been reported for the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which is seven times the seizures done during the assembly elections in these two states in 2019, the poll panel said.

Also Read | Why Vidarbha is key to political power in Maharashtra | Explained

In 2019 Assembly elections, Maharashtra recorded seizures worth 103.61 crores while for Jharkhand it was 18.76 crores.

Campaigning ends today

Campaigning for phase 2 of Jaharkhand and single-phase Maharashtra election ended on Monday.

Elections to 81-member Jharkhand assembly is taking place in two phases. First phase for 43 seats was held on November 13. The second phase for the remaining 38 seats will be held on November 20, the same day when all 288 seats of Maharashtra will go to polls. The results of both these states will be declared on November 23.

Apart from assembly elections, bypolls for 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats are also being held.

Ganja plants worth 4.51 Cr

In Maharashtra, seizures were recorded in all cohorts across all districts, much higher than previous assembly elections. This includes seizure of 3.70 crores of cash from a suspicious Jeep in Wada police station area in Palghar district. In another incident, in Jamod seat of Buldhana district, 4500 kg of Ganja plants worth 4.51 crores were seized. In Raigad, 5.20 crores worth of silver bars were seized.

In Maharashtra, theBharatiya Janata Party(BJP), which in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the rulingMahayutibanner, is contesting against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Campaign ends today; Cong’s ‘lacklustre’ effort worries INDIA allies

In Jharkhand, 2.26 crore worth of illegal mining material was seized in Rajmahal assembly seat of Sahibganj district, the poll panel said. Similarly, in Daltoganj, 687 kg of poppy straw was seized while in Hazaribagh, 48.18 kg of Marijuana was seized, the poll panel said.

The Election Commission attributed the record seizure to extensive monitoring which, it said, started months before the announcement of poll dates in October.

The contest in Jharkhand is between the rulingJharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Election Commission attributed the record seizure to extensive monitoring which, it said, started months before the announcement of poll dates in October.

Key Takeaways
  • Seizures during the 2023 elections are seven times higher than in 2019 for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
  • Extensive monitoring and law enforcement strategies were implemented ahead of the elections to ensure integrity.
  • The types of seizures include cash, drugs, liquor, and illegal mining materials, showcasing a range of illicit activities.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 07:19 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections: ₹1,000 Cr worth cash, liquor & drugs seized; 7 times higher than 2019 in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.