Election Results 2024 Key Highlights: Counting of votes to commence at 8 am

Election Results 2024 Key Highlights: The counting of votes for the recently conducted assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir is scheduled for October 8. Official reports indicate that counting will commence at 8 a.m. Election officials and representatives from political parties are expected to arrive at the counting centers by 5 a.m. Poll officials will be briefed and positioned at their designated counting tables by 6 a.m.

Counting will commence at 8 a.m. Election officials and representatives from political parties arrived at the counting centers at 5 a.m. Poll officials were briefed and positioned at their designated counting tables.

The counting process will begin with postal ballots, designated for specific groups such as individuals with disabilities, security personnel, and certain government employees engaged in essential services. Afterward, the votes cast using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted.

Haryana

In Haryana, voting for its 90 assembly seats concluded on October 5. The state witnessed a competitive political landscape, with the BJP and Congress leading the contest. Other notable contenders included the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP), and the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (JJP-ASP) alliance.

Jammu & Kashmir

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir holds considerable significance as it is the first to take place since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which conferred special status on Jammu & Kashmir, resulted in the division of the former state into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections took place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, encompassing all 90 constituencies. In this politically charged atmosphere, the National Conference and Congress formed a joint alliance to contest the elections, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and BJP opted to run independently.

Stay tuned to get all the Election Results 2024 Key Highlights here on LiveMint!