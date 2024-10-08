Election Results 2024 Key Highlights: The counting of votes for the recently conducted assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir is scheduled for October 8. Official reports indicate that counting will commence at 8 a.m. Election officials and representatives from political parties are expected to arrive at the counting centers by 5 a.m. Poll officials will be briefed and positioned at their designated counting tables by 6 a.m.
The counting process will begin with postal ballots, designated for specific groups such as individuals with disabilities, security personnel, and certain government employees engaged in essential services. Afterward, the votes cast using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted.
Haryana
In Haryana, voting for its 90 assembly seats concluded on October 5. The state witnessed a competitive political landscape, with the BJP and Congress leading the contest. Other notable contenders included the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP), and the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (JJP-ASP) alliance.
Jammu & Kashmir
Polls in Jammu and Kashmir holds considerable significance as it is the first to take place since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which conferred special status on Jammu & Kashmir, resulted in the division of the former state into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections took place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, encompassing all 90 constituencies. In this politically charged atmosphere, the National Conference and Congress formed a joint alliance to contest the elections, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and BJP opted to run independently.
Amid speculation over possible permutations and combinations for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said that PDP has not offered support and called for putting end to all speculations till the results are out.
He was commenting on his father Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the National Conference-Congress alliance will take support of PDP even if it does not need it as "we have to go ahead together".
"They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X. (ANI)
In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said CCTVs have been set up in each counting hall for record creation.
"Counting will begin at 7:30 am for postal ballots and 8 am for EVMs... Polls were held peacefully and no candidate or political party faced any kind of difficulty. Violence-free public participation was witnessed," Pole told ANI.
"Postal ballots will be counted first, after which EVM counting will begin. In every district headquarters, counting centres have been set up... Counting of territorial polling stations will be done in 25 locations and counting of migrant polling stations will be done in 3 locations... All arrangements have been made. Candidates have also given information about their counting agents... EVMs are kept in a triple layer security. The outermost layer consists of police, the middle layer is guarded by the CAPF, and the inner layer consists of a dedicated section which mans the counting centre round the clock," he added.
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal stated that 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state.
Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 assembly constituencies, where the counting will take place. To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by the Election Commission.
Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes.