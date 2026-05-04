Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Counting begins - BJP, DMK, Cong, TMC await verdict in Bengal, TN, Kerala, Assam

Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Votes are being counted today, 4 May 2026, across five states and one Union Territory as India awaits the outcome of the Assembly Elections 2026.

Results from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are expected by this afternoon.

Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2026 is underway across five key regions today, with India's political landscape set to be reshaped by the time results are declared later this evening. The Election Commission of India has confirmed that all five results will be announced on a single day, with counting having commenced simultaneously at designated centres from 8:00 AM onwards.

Polling for these elections was conducted across multiple phases between 9 April and 29 April 2026, covering four states and one Union Territory.

Assembly Election Results 2026: Which States Are Declaring Results Today

Five regions are declaring results today in the Assembly Elections 2026:

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry (Union Territory).

All five will follow an identical counting schedule, beginning at 8:00 AM with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counts conducted in multiple rounds.

Counting Schedule and Timeline for Assembly Election Results 2026

Counting began at 8:00 AM across all designated counting centres. Postal ballots are being tallied first, ahead of the EVM count. Early trends are expected by mid-morning, with the majority of final results anticipated by the afternoon or evening of 4 May 2026.

West Bengal: Historic Turnout Makes This Mamata's Biggest Test Yet

West Bengal voted across two phases on 23 and 29 April, recording a historic turnout of 92.47 per cent, the highest in the state's electoral history, surpassing even the landmark 2011 election that ended three decades of Left rule.

Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks a Third Consecutive Term

Assam voted in a single phase on 9 April with an 85.38 per cent turnout, comfortably ahead of the 82.04 per cent recorded in 2021. The contest is a straight fight between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's BJP-led NDA and a resurgent Congress.

Kerala: Can Pinarayi Vijayan Defy History and Win a Third Term?

Kerala voted on 23 April and is shaping up as one of the clearest indicator races of the day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who secured a historic back-to-back win in 2021, faces severe headwinds this time as the opposition UDF senses an opening in the 140-seat assembly.

Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin's DMK Defends a Commanding 2021 Mandate

Tamil Nadu voted on 23 April and broke its own record with an 85.10 per cent turnout, the highest for any state assembly election since Independence. Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK is defending a commanding 159-seat mandate from 2021 in the 234-seat assembly.

Puducherry: NDA Eyes a Historic Win in India's Smallest Electoral Battle

Puducherry voted on 9 April and recorded its highest-ever turnout of 89.87 per cent, with third-gender voter participation reaching a remarkable 91.81 per cent.

Exit Poll Predictions: What Was Forecast Before Assembly Election Results 2026

Exit polls released ahead of today's counting painted a varied picture across the five regions.

In Assam, where a BJP alliance has governed for a decade, exit polls predicted a clear majority for the ruling coalition. In West Bengal, polls suggested the BJP alliance held an edge over the incumbent Trinamool Congress party.

In Tamil Nadu, exit polls forecast a return to power for the ruling DMK-led alliance. In Kerala, a tight contest was predicted, with pollsters indicating a potential comeback for the Congress-led opposition alliance.

How to Follow Assembly Election Results 2026 Live

Live counting trends and final results will be published on the official platforms of the Election Commission of India and LiveMint website.

Early trends are expected between mid-morning and noon, with confirmed final results likely to be declared through the afternoon and into the evening of 4 May 2026.